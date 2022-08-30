Austin Theory Explains Selfie Incident With John Cena on WWE Raw

– During a recent interview with the Under The Ring podcast, WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank Briefcase holder Austin Theory discussed the incident where he attempted to take a selfie photo with John Cena during the June 27, 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Theory tried to claim that while people say Cena “walked away,” it was actually because “you can’t see” John Cena. He stated (per Wrestling Inc), “I know when I took my selfie with John Cena, a lot of people say he walked away, but you can’t see him. So, I mean, I don’t know.”

Austin Theory added on his selfie antics, “Sometimes I get some guys that I’ll be messing around, go to take the selfie and they’ll just flip me off. We’ll be able to show everybody one day, I’m sure.” You can view a clip of Theory’s segment with Cena from Raw below: