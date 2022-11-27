Austin Theory on His Shift in Personality and Evolution

– Following his WWE US Title win at last night’s WWE Survivor Series, new champ Austin Theory spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong after the match on the victory and how his character in WWE has evolved. Below are some highlights:

Austin Theory on the shift in his character: “I’d say it’s as wild as it has been for everybody else. You go from being so used to something to a quick switch, and pretty much that quick switch changes everything, but for a good way I feel like because for me, it was a chance for Austin Theory to evolve and go to that next level because you know, I can’t take selfies forever and be a goofball. So, it’s like finding that next chapter and what’s going to get me to becoming a World Champion, and I think we are on the right track.”

On if his win vindicates him from recent criticisms: “I feel like now a lot of people are now more so because now they’re realizing, ‘Oh wow. This guy’s stepping into the ring with Seth Rollins. This guy’s stepping into the ring with Bobby Lashley. Let’s look a little more into him.’ Now that they’re doing that, they’re seeing my past, they’re seeing my work ethic, they’re seeing that I’ve been working at this since I’ve been 12 years old and looking for every single way to get to the top. Whether it was a bodybuilding show trying to get noticed by WWE, you know, working my way through the independent circuit of even shows where I get paid nothing, or going to a hotel and sleeping on the floor because you’re sharing it with a bunch of people and just that climb of all of that and that grind of like knowing that you can see it when nobody else does. And that’s where I’ve gotten myself. And especially here. I’ve seen it, I didn’t see the detail, I didn’t see the Money in the Bank, I didn’t see the two-time United States Champion, but I knew I’d be here, and I knew I’d be great.”

On the emotions of losing his cash-in: “Well, I’d have to say you know, growing up watching the Money in the Bank matches were exciting and watching the cash-ins were exciting, but I’d have to say, you know, I never thought I’d have the failed the cash-in. But I guess I would be one of those guys, but I would say for me that whole process of you know that day of losing the Money in the Bank contract and kind of where do I go now? I have nothing. I’ve literally hit rock bottom, so what now? And kind of just to have this revamp of a personality and bring out this different type of energy that people aren’t used to from Austin Theory, it kind of just shifts everything, and for me it’s great and looking at it long-term, it can only evolve and get better from here.”

At last night’s WWE Survivor Series, Theory won a Triple Threat Match against former champs Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to regain the title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.