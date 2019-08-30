wrestling / News
Austin Theory vs. Josh Briggs for EVOLVE Title Set for EVOLVE 136
August 30, 2019 | Posted by
– EVOLVE Wrestling has announced this week that Austin Theory will defend his EVOLVE Championship against Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 136. You can check out that announcement below. The event is set for September 21 at La Boom in Queens, New York.
It's Official!!!
EVOLVE Championship Match: Austin Theory defends vs. Josh Briggs#EVOLVE136 – September 21st – La Boom – Queens, NY
Tickets & Info: https://t.co/XP0nHUCtqR
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) August 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- CaZXL Possibly Responds to NXT Return Rumors
- Cody Rhodes on How He Became Tired of Trying to Impress Vince McMahon in WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Whether it Was a Mistake Putting Mongo McMichael in the Ring
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Jesse Ventura Lawsuit, How Vince Mended His Relationship With Ventura for Summerslam ’99 Guest Referee Slot