Austin Theory vs. Josh Briggs for EVOLVE Title Set for EVOLVE 136

– EVOLVE Wrestling has announced this week that Austin Theory will defend his EVOLVE Championship against Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 136. You can check out that announcement below. The event is set for September 21 at La Boom in Queens, New York.

