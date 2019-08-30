wrestling / News

Austin Theory vs. Josh Briggs for EVOLVE Title Set for EVOLVE 136

August 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Austin Theory

– EVOLVE Wrestling has announced this week that Austin Theory will defend his EVOLVE Championship against Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 136. You can check out that announcement below. The event is set for September 21 at La Boom in Queens, New York.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE 136, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading