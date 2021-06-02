Backstage Details on Release of Aleister Black, Writers Told to Stop Making Pitches for Black

– As previously reported, WWE SmackDown Superstar and former NXT World champion Aleister Black was among today’s WWE talent releases. Fightful Select released an update with some additional details.

As noted, Black’s real-life wife, Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), was seen at the WWE Performance Center last month. Per Fightful’s report, there has not been word on any specific WWE creative plans for her or if an official contract was signed between her and WWE. She was previously released from the company last year for a reported “breach of contract.”

Black had recently returned to WWE and began a feud with Big E. WWE sources reportedly stated that the feud didn’t have a “long-term endgame.” Additionally, those who were putting the storyline together are said to have not even known that Aleister Black was getting released this week. However, the report also notes that the WWE Creative team was told to stop making pitches for Black, but they were not given a reason why.