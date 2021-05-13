Zelina Vega Reportedly Planning A Return To WWE, Spotted At Performance Center

Zelina Vega was infamously fired last year for a breach of contract, which came as a result of WWE’s recent policy against talent using third party platforms such as Cameo. Vega had opened an Onlyfans account, which was said to be the ‘last straw’ at the time.

Fightful Select reports that Vega was at the WWE Performance Center today and was being filmed for an unknown reason. According to the report, the ‘working plan’ is for Vega to return to WWE.

Following Vega’s release, her husband Aleister Black had been absent from WWE TV, prior to a few weeks ago when vignettes began airing for his return.