WWE Released Zelina Vega Due To Breach Of Contract

It was reported over the weekend that Zelina Vega was released from WWE, which was thought to be related to WWE wanting talent to end their relationships with Twitch and Cameo. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE confirmed that the reason Vega was released was due to a breach of contract, and that opening an OnlyFans account was the “last straw.”

Vince McMahon had reportedly warned talent if they continued to use third party platforms, they were subject to a fine, suspension or firing. Vega’s OnlyFans account charges $30 per month for exclusive videos and photos of “cosplays, lingerie, swimsuits and more.” According to sources, WWE felt that Vega put them in a “difficult situation” by opening the account, and her firing was an example that the new policy would be enforced.

The report also notes that Vega’s husband, Aleister Black, is still under contract to WWE and is still a part of the Smackdown roster.