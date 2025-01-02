wrestling / News
Backstage Note on AEW World Title Match at Maximum Carnage
January 2, 2025
– As noted, the AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage special in two weeks will feature Jon Moxley defending his title against the Casino Gauntlet winner. Fightful Select reports that Warner Bros. Discovery communicated that the January 15 episode needed to be an important episode for advertising purposes. That’s the main reason the world title match was placed at the event, and it was given the unique “Maximum Carnage” branding.
AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on Max.
