Christian Cage vs. HOOK Set For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks

Christian Cage will battle HOOK in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen episode of Dynamite that HOOK will finally get his hands on Cage on the January 15th “Maximum Carnage” episode of Dynamite.

The updated card for the show, which airs live on TBS and Max, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Casino Gauntlet Winner

* HOOK vs. Christian Cage