Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, hello, fellow sickos! Tonight is Dynamite, but this is no ordinary episode of Dynamite. Not only is this the company’s annual Fight for the Fallen event, but it will be simulcast on both conventional TBS and, for the first time ever, streaming on HBO Max as well. What a time to be alive if you are involved with AEW, whether you are a performer, in management, or are a fan of the company.

And the show definitely looks like it has potential, as hometown heroes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler team up with Adam Copeland as Rated FTR to oppose the force known as Jon Moxley and his Big Wheelers. After the events that transpired in the main event at World’s End this past Saturday, Orange Cassidy has asked for a match with Hangman Page, and Tony Khan has approved it. Let’s just hope our favorite dark denim hero knows what he is getting into. And, after weeks of darkness, tricks, and words, Julia Hart will make her in-ring return from injury, as she takes on Jamie Hayter. Also, Jeff Jarrett has an announcement that he is going to make tonight. All of this and, of course, so much more.

So, how are you guys doing tonight? Happy New Year’s too all of you, and I hope that everyone celebrated responsibly and didn’t do anything that I wouldn’t do! LOL, kidding of course, but hope you all are doing great.

Tonight, we are LIVE from Asheville, North Carolina for Fight for the Fallen! Our announcers are Tony Schiavone and Excalibur!

I’M SO EXCITED, I JUST CAN’T HIDE IT. I KNOW I KNOW I KNOW I KNOW I WANT YOU (AEW!)

(well that was certainly an intro lol).

We see Kazuchika Okada arrive in the arena, and Excalibur runs down the matches for tonight.

We go back to World’s End. Jon Moxley cut a promo after the show. Everyone talks about what they are going to do. But when the bullets fly and things get real, things get very different. Marina took a bullet tonight, but she has iron will and impeachable character. Jon drug this company to safety through the pandemic. He has taken bullet, after bullet, after bullet. He will destroy the world title before he lets anyone place their criminal fingers on it. He knows what Adam Copeland is about. They don’t fight against authority. Tonight, Copeland is just the loudest guy in the room.

To the here and now with Rated FTR. Tonight is fight for the fallen, and they fight for Western Carolina. This is the first Dynamite, and Adam is fighting for his friends like Darby Allin. he saw fear in the eyes of Moxley Saturday Night, and he is going to make him pay tonight. Top Guys…OUT!

Our opening match is here!

“Dark” Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Adam Page

COWBOY SHIT chant as the bell rings, and Orange looks confused by this. Cassidy with an early Orange Punch, missed, early Dead Eye by Page, missed. Everyone is spamming their finishers! Cassidy takes a rest on the bottom rope. Page follows Cassidy to the outside. Back in, roll up by Cassidy for a two count. Page eats the forearms from Cassidy and floors him with one of his own. Irish whip and clothesline from Page as he celebrates over Cassidy. Page with a clothesline, cover for a two count. Page rakes the eyes of Cassidy across the top rope. Whip, Cassidy ducks, out to the apron, but Page out of the corner with the lariat.

Page outside, he sends Cassidy into the barricade. Again! Page poses but then flips the fans off. LOL. Edgy shit there. Page sets up Cassidy, but he reverses with a back drop. Cassidy mounts Page while he’s in the chair, hits ten punches. Cassidy rolls in to break the count, back out, but Page up and hits a big boot. Back in the ring, Page charges into the foot of Cassidy. Off the top rope, Page snatches Cassidy out of the air and hits a corner Fallway Slam. Cassidy with a roll up for two, Page kicks out, Cassidy hits a PK! The DDT is countered, but his counter is countered by the Slumdog Millionaire! Page to the floor. Cassidy through the ropes, but Page cuts him off. Powerbomb attempt is countered by Cassidy, but Page hits another Fallaway Slam on the floor! PIP!

PIP Thoughts:

-Collision, live on TNT AND Streaming on Max!

-NBA Doubleheader tomorrow on TNT!

-Fage yogurt is…bland.

-A tribal rendition of Smoke on the Water for Deal or No Deal Island Edition. Subliminal.

-Super Beats is Super Better!

-Don’t settle cheap, stinky floormats. Get Weathertech!

-Yeah, Joe Schmo doesn’t know he’s getting played. Right.

We’re back, as Page hits a rolling elbow strike. Page to the apron, looking for the Buckshot, but Cassidy sits down and rolls out of the ring. Page in pursuit, big boot to Cassidy. Page rolls him in, but here is Cassidy through the ropes. Page throws Cassidy back in, but he tries to roll away. Page picks him up, by the throat, Cassidy puts the hands in the pockets! Level up! Standing dropkick! Cassidy takes Page turnbuckle to turnbuckle! Once! Twice! Thrice! Four! Five! Six! Cassidy to the top but again he’s caught by Page. Cassidy counters out and hits the DDT! Another DDT! The cover, two count. Cassidy with the STRONG kicks, lays in real rounds now. Page is pissed, he’s up, misses one lariat but hits the rebound. To the apron, Buckshot Lariat is countered by the Beach Break! Cover! 2.5. FIGHT FOREVER chants, kind of. The elbow pad is off, Orange Punch is cut off, but Cassidy rolls through for a two count. ORANGE PUNCH! ANOTHER ONE! Page to the apron, but he cuts off Cassidy. ANOTHER ORANGE PUNCH! BUCKSHOT LARIAT BY PAGE! THAT’S IT!

WINNER: Hangman Adam Page

TIME: 12:50

THOUGHTS: Fun match, sans the no selling in the final stretch, but it was good counter based and power versus speed based.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Page assaults Cassidy, hitting the Dead Eye. Another one! referees are here, along with Christopher Daniels! Page drops him and pounds away on him.

In the back with Jay White. He had planned by January 1st to be the World Champion. That plan almost worked, until Wheeler Yuta throws himself on top of the referee. He cost White his moment and it makes him feel…well words don’t do it justice. So, he will show Wheeler how he feels, and next week he will walk into the Casino Gauntlet to earn his way to a title shot. But tonight, he has a three-way match, and it’s nothing personal, but everyone has to breathe with the switchblade.

Back to the arena, here comes The Acclaimed. We get an inset promo, Anthony wants to know if Max hit him on purpose on Friday in his match with Chris Jericho. Max says it was an accident, but they have a big match tonight, no scissoring, no rapping, they are going to drop the mic on The Hurt Syndicate.

The Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Lashley off the rails beating up both Castor and Bowens as MVP joins commentary. Lashley with an overhead suplex to Castor, as Benjmain shakes his head and laughs. BOBBY chants. Corner spear by Lashley. Another one. Another one. Another one. Lashley again, but Castor gets the foot up. Bobby drops him over the top and to the floor. Bowens checks on him, but here comes Benjamin, he throws Castor from the ring apron to the barricade, as Bowens backs away. Interesting. Benjamin in, Castor over and to the corner with the tag. Bowens unloads on Benjmain, knocks Lashley off the apron. Thrust kick by Bowens, another kick. but Castor tags himself in. They argue, Castor walks into a German Suplex from Benjmain. Two in a row. Three in a row. Bowens drops down to the floor. Four in a row! Benjamin up the ladder with the rising knee strike. Lashley tags in. HUGE SPEAR! One arm Urnage by Lashley. Hurt Lock is locked in, Castor taps out.

WINNER: The Hurt Syndicate

TIME: 4:10

THOUGHTS: Extended squash by Lashley and Benjmain, continuing to sow the seeds of dissention between Anthony and Max.

RATING: N/R

Alex Marvez has Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Tonight, Swerve faces Jay White and Roderick Strong in a 3-way for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet next week. Strickland apologizes to those who have been calling his name and asking whose house it is. But he is focused, and he is going to make 2025 his year. Swerve says he has never been in one of these matches, and Alex says because he was champion. Strickland walks away, as Nana wishes Alex HAPPY NEW YEAR! What a swell guy!

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, and here comes Jamie Hayter!

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

The bell rings, and there are no more shenanigans, it’s time for action! Lockup, Hart slips underneath and shoves Hayter away. Another lockup, Hart with wrist control, but Hayter with an arm drag. Reset, Hart with a knee, but Hayter hammers away with forearms. Hayter overpowers Hart, charges with a clothesline in the corner. A second one. A third one is countered by Hart, she hits Hayter from behind with a clothesline. Hart off the apron, Hayter catches her, but Hart slips out and shoves Hayter into the steps. Hart lands on the steps, she slams Hayter back first on the steps. PIP!

Ere, sorry guys, no PIP thoughts, I must study, for all science kind!

We’re back, as Hayter drops Hart. Back up with an elbow. Another one. Big boot, and Hayter lays in punches. Hart avoids a lariat, but walks right into the Hayte Breaker, cover for a two count. Hayter takes too long celebrating and runs into Hart’s boot in the corner. Hart looking for the moonsault, Hayter rolls away. Back heel trip by Hart, cover for a two count. Hartless is locked in by Julia, but Hayter gets up with Hart still on her. Hart hangs on as long as she can, but Hayter with a DVD onto her knee! Basement lariat by Hayter gets a two count. Hayter sets Hart up on the corner post, chops and slaps to the midsection of Hart. Hayter goes up top, but Hart sweeps out her legs, causing her to hit shoulder first on the apron. Hart back in the ring, she has the arrow , but it’s a decoy, as Hart mists Hayter! She drops Hayter and keeps her down for the win!

WINNER: Julia Hart

TIME: 9:55

THOUGHTS: Not a bad match, considering this is Julia’s first match back since April, and Jamie hasn’t wrestled too much since she came back. Hart wins by shenanigans like nothing ever changed lol.

RATING: **3/4

We get a video package for Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher and what has happened since Kyle turned on Will. It culminates in the match at World’s End.

COMMERCIALS!

We return with a video package for Kazuchika Okada. Of course, it features the return of Kenny Omega, or as Okada might say…BITCH Omega!

We hear from Okada. He came to 2024, the year of the Rainmaker. He is the best tournament wrestler alive winning the Continental Classic. Kenny, how many times do I have to beat you? Stay out of my way…BITCH!

Back to the arena, here comes Mercedes Mone! The ring is set up for a celebration, and Mone is looking mighty fine tonight, not gonna lie!

(Don’t send the snipers after me, Tony, I’m only kidding).