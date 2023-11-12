– As previously reported, AEW announced a new round robin tournament last night on Collision called the Continental Classic, which will feature 12 wrestlers. According to a report by Fightful Select, the announcement on the tournament was kept very quiet last night, and the video wasn’t shown to the live crowd in attendance.

As noted, the currently injured Bryan Danielson is set to make his return and compete in the tournament. The tournament begins on November 22 on AEW Dynamite in Chicago. It will conclude with the finals taking place at Worlds End on December 30.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that the segment on last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks was reportedly filmed the previous week.

– As noted, AEW announced a Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight set for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The match will feature Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho against Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage. Fightful Select reports that Sammy Guevara was originally planned to wrestle in the match in the Brian Cage slot, but Cage replaced him. Fightful also noted that the original name that was pitched for the match was the Final Boss Battle Street Fight.

As previously reported, Guevara was not yet cleared to return earlier this month after suffering a concussion last month at WrestleDream.