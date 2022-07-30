Backstage Notes for WWE SummerSlam 2022

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes WWE SummerSlam 2022 notes heading into tonight’s event. According to the report, the Maximum Male Models are planned to be featured on the show in some capacity.

They were still planned for the show as of early this morning. Last night’s episode of SmackDown saw Max Dupri rejoin the group.

Seth Rollins media obligations for this weekend were reportedly pulled on Friday (Jul. 29). As noted, Rollins’ previously scheduled SummerSlam match with Riddle was pulled from the show.

Lastly, there has reportedly not been any word on if Edge or Bayley are in town for tonight’s show.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is set for later tonight at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.