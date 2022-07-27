wrestling / News

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Summerslam, Details On What Happened

July 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins vs. Riddle WWE Summerslam Image Credit: WWE

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle has been pulled from Summerslam this Saturday. According to WWE, Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury (a stinger) and hasn’t been cleared to wrestle.

However, Fightful Select reports that Riddle is not injured, the decision to remove him was because of ‘creative adjustments.’ The wrestlers were told on Monday and as of now, the plan is to have the match at Clash at the Castle in September.

At this time, Rollins is still scheduled to travel to Nashville and at one point had media obligations set for Friday.

