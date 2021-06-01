Backstage Notes From AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Talent Emotional From Crowd

– PWInsider has some behind the scenes notes from Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view event. A lot of talents were said to be emotional for the live crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, especially the wrestlers who started in AEW after the pandemic restrictions. The report noted that the live crowd was even louder in person than how it came across on TV.

Additionally, the locker room reportedly popped big for Sting’s work in his tag team match with Darby Allin against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. FYI, Sting turned 62 years old last March. He also previously retired from wrestling in 2016 due to a neck injury.

During the show, Jon Moxley wore a Trent Acid t-shirt to the ring for his match at the event. Moxley had reportedly had the shirt for years and was waiting for the right time to wear it. Acid tragically passed away in 2010.

As noted, AEW signed WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. PWInsider noted that Henry is going to fulfill a role of offering advice and mentorship to the younger wrestlers on the AEW roster, similar to what Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, and Christian Cage have done. Additionally, Paul Wight has repotedly been approaching talent and mentored them about their matches and thing they can try to do and add to their work and maybe fix things that are not working 100% of the time.

Comedian Brad Williams was reportedly in attendance at the PPV event. Williams is said to be close, personal friends with AEW star Lance Archer.

Meanwhile, the AEW Double or Nothing Fan fest, which was the first official fan fest for AEW, had an attendance between 1,000 and 1,5000 people. The fan fest has reportedly received a lot of praise for its organization and logistics. Also, there are said to be plans to hold another AEW Fan Fest in Chicago later this September.

AEW Double or Nothing was held on Sunday, May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.