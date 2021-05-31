Tony Khan Says Lio Rush Is On A Handshake Deal, Discusses What Mark Henry Brings to The Table in AEW

Last night’s AEW Double or Nothing saw two new arrivals to the company. Lio Rush was the final entrant of the Casino Battle Royale match. Meanwhile, Mark Henry was announced as an analyst for AEW Rampage as well as a coach for the company. During a post-show media scrum (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the two new additions and revealed that Rush is on a handshake deal with the company.

He said: “I haven’t got pen to paper but Lio and I have a handshake where he can work here and New Japan. He wanted to keep working here and I think we’ve worked something good out on a handshake. I think he has a handshake with New Japan too and that’s what we’ve been doing and it’s been pretty good. I think it’s a good way to work. So far, so good.”

When asked about Henry, he added: “Mark Henry and I are friends. Mark told me he was available and to do things that I would be really interested in doing. I thought that would be really interesting because he’s not only a good friend but a really respected person in the wrestling business. A great wrestler, a great mind, a great scout, and a great analyst in wrestling. He gives his opinions on the radio, but he provides great scouting reports and he really has helped mentor a lot of wrestlers in addition to being a great wrestling mind. I think he could be not only a great on-air personality but a great backstage influence. He’s a great friend and person, so it’s just great to have Mark in the AEW family, and it was great to announce it on such a special show.”