Mark Henry Signs With AEW, Appears at Double Or Nothing

Mark Henry is officially All Elite, signing with the company and appearing at AEW Double or Nothing. On tonight’s show, Tony Schiavone announced that Henry had signed with AEW and will be an analyst for the new AEW Rampage show that premieres in August, as well as a trainer. Henry then came out to wave to the crowd.

Schiavone also noted that the WWE Hall of Famer would appear on next Friday’s episode of Dynamite to speak. You can see a quick clip from the appearance below.