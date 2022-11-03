– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes on last night’s AEW Dynamite. According to Grapsody’s Will Washington, AEW had been making overtures for rapper Rick Ross to make an appearance as far back as August.

Ross made his AEW debut last night, and Fightful reports that his promo segment was all done in one take.

Rick Ross on AEW 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Glz4YepQrI — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 3, 2022

– Additionally, during the Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment, Anthony Bowens had a line about some “last-minute cancelations.” Fightful reports there were some pitches for the segment, but it’s unknown who they were for.