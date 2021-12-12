Backstage Notes on ROH Final Battle, Adam Scherr & FTR’s Surprise Appearances

– Fightful Select has an update with some additional behind-the-scenes notes for the surprise appearances at last night’s ROH Final Battle event. Former WWE Superstars Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) and FTR made surprise appearances at the event. Scherr helped EC3 take out Eli Isom. FTR got into a brawl with new ROH tag champs The Briscoes.

According to the report, Scherr and FTR were kept very hidden before the show and few people knew they were going to appear. After Rok-C won her title defense over Willow Nightingale, Deonna Purrazo issued a challenge to Rok-C. Westin Blake also came out as part of EC3 and Scherr’s “Control Your Narrative” group. Fightful noted that Purrazzo and Westin Blake did not stay hidden and were seen at the venue in Baltimore throughout Saturday. Most of the roster reportedly arrived in town Friday evening, and the show had a 2:30 pm call time ysterday.

Many of the wrestlers in attendance reportedly saw the event as a “goodbye” to ROH rather than a “see you in April,” as the promotion is supposedly scheduled to return from hiatus at that time for Supercard of Honor. Many wrestlers were seen saying goodbye to former owner Cary Silkin and also taking photos with each other.

Additionally, the main event was reportedly cut short. It was originally set to go for about 24-25 minutes, but it was leaned down to about 15-16 minutes instead. This was the result of timing issues throughout the show to make a hard cut off time at 10:59 pm.

Sledge is said to be doing OK after his scary dive outside the ring. Also, ROH is said to have filmed segments for episodes of ROH TV that will air through the end of the year, including a Christmas episode.

MLW’s Gino Medina was also said to be in town for the show. ROH Final Battle 2021 was held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena and broadcast live on pay-per-view, HonorClub, and FITE TV.