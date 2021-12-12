ROH Final Battle Results: New Champions Crowned, Braun Strowman & FTR Make Surprise Appearances

Pre-Show

* The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) with Vita VonStarr defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses & O’Shay Edwards) to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham tonight will be for the classic ROH World Title, since Bandido, the current ROH Champion, is out after testing positive for COVID-19.

* Miranda Alize and The Allure (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) defeated Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)

* Danhausen came out to do commentary for the next match.

* Brian Milonas, Beer City Bruiser, World Famous CB, Flip Gordon & PJ Black defeated Sledge, Demonic Flamita, Will Ferrara, LSG & Max The Impaler in a 10-Man Wildcard Tag Team Match

Main Show

* Video montage going over the history of ROH.

* Dragon Lee defeated Rey Horus. Lee hit a knee to the back of Horus’ head for the win.

* Video: Eddie Edwards thanked ROH.

* Rhett Titus defeated Dalton Castle, Silas Young, and Joe Hendry in a Four Corners Survival Match to win the ROH World TV Title.

* Video: Hangman Page talked about his time in ROH.

* Josh Woods defeated Brian Johnson to retain the ROH Pure Title.

* Video: Jimmy Jacobs’ memories of ROH.

* Video: Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor hype video.

* Shane Taylor defeated Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor Match. Taylor scored the win after hitting Taylor with a piledriver on a chair.

* Video: CM Punk talked about his time in ROH and said fans should be thankful that ROH happened at all.

* Rok-C defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the ROH Women’s World Title. Rok-C scored the win after hitting the Code Rok. After the match, former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo came out and said that Rok-C had something she wants. She vowed to win back the Knockouts Title from Mickie James, and said she challenges Rok-C to a winner-take-all match for both titles. The two agreed and shook hands.

* Video: Adam Cole talks about his time in ROH.

* Brody King, Homicide, Rocky Romero and Tony Deppen defeated Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & EC3 in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. After the match, EC3 helped Isom up and got on the mic and talked about how people put their souls into what they do in the ring and get nothing in return, taking a shot at the “corporate three-letter companies” and asked where the leaders are. Brian Johnson came out and faced off with EC3. EC3 said they can take back the wrestling industry if they control their own narrative. He says they are the leaders that wrestling has been waiting for and urged Johnson to free the titan. This brought out Adam Scherr, WWE’s Braun Strowman. EC3 took with Johnson and Scherr in the ring and said this isn’t an invasion, but an awakening. Scherr then chokeslammed Eli Isom.

* Video: The Young Bucks talk about their time in ROH.

* The Briscoe Brothers (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) with Maria Kanellis-Bennett to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles. After the match, Jay Briscoe told the crowd that he loved every ROH fan and that while this is the end of an era, it’s not the end of the Briscoes. He challenged any tag team. The lights went out and FTR appeared. The two teams brawled until security separated them. FTR picked up the ROH Tag Team Titles before the brawl resumed outside of the ring.

* Video: Bryan Danielson talks about his ROH memories.

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to win the classic ROH World Title. Gresham scored the win after Lethal tapped out to the Octopus. After the match, fans threw streamers in the ring and Gresham celebrated with his wife, Jordynne Grace.

* A graphic ends the show: “When one era ends, another begins. April 2022.”