Bandido Reportedly Hurt At PWG Battle of Los Angeles
January 9, 2023 | Posted by
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Bandido was hurt during night one of this weekend’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles event. The AEW wrestler was okay enough to wrestle on night two but he was still in pain. The issue was his neck, which was hurt during a match with Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo. He went on to lose to Kommander on night two.
Meltzer said he spoke with Bandido, who was in a great mood after night one. However, he woke up the next morning hurting and it slowed him down during the second night. Bandido’s neck is said to be “legitimately banged up” at this time.
The issue is said to be one that has ‘flared up’ several times over the past few months.
