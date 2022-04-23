Baron Black on His Goal for Battleslam: Vendetta, Booking Pastor Troy for a Live Performance

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, wrestler Baron Black discussed the upcoming Battleslam: Vendetta show, booking Pastor Troy for the event, and more. Black will face Lee Moriarty at tomorrow’s event. Below are some highlights:

On his main goal for Battleslam: Vendetta: “[My personal taste] plays a small factor into putting these matches together. I really thought about [how] I wanted to see certain matchups that we don’t get to see. When it comes to wrestling on the independent circuit, you see some of the same matchups often and I wanted to try to put together some matchups that people haven’t seen. That was my very first core of focus when putting these matches together on this card for BATTLE SLAM: VENDETTA. Hopefully, I did a good job.”

Baron Black on booking Pastor Troy for a live performance: “I have a couple of friends, a couple of my homies, who do know him on that type of level. Me? I was a fan. I was going to school, listening to his music, getting in trouble, quoting his lyrics, going to ISS, getting suspended. It was like when I finally got to meet him and told him what I was trying to do; it was really cool to finally meet him. I’m like, ‘Dude, you don’t know how much you really was the guy for a certain type of generation. Especially in the southeast and especially in the Atlanta area.’ He understood it and he’s a huge wrestling fan. Once I told him what I was doing and where I work, he was just all for it. It was a very seamless process. It was very easy. He said, ‘I’m down. I’m with it. Whatever you need.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay. We’re gonna really do this. It’s gonna be pretty dope.’

On getting Pastor Troy to commit to the show: “I got him to commit pretty early on. He was excited about it. He really wants to do it. It’s gonna be the first type of event he does. Surprisingly considering he’s been a rapper for so long and he’s been heavily influenced by wrestling as you can tell when he carries around the Big Gold with him in everything he does. It’s gonna be his first wrestling event and I’m glad it’s with BATTLE SLAM.”

Battleslam: Vendetta is scheduled for Sunday, April 24. The event will be held at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.