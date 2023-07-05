Baron Corbin Appears In WWE NXT Vignette, Burns His Past Gimmicks

Baron Corbin is letting go of his past, burning his past gimmicks on this week’s WWE NXT. Corbin appeared in a vignette on Tuesday’s show following his NXT Championship shot loss to Carmelo Hayes last week.

The vignette featured Corbin saying that he was embarrassed by the loss and has the money, the fame, the family but not the reputation. He said that he’s seen as consistent, safe, and good, but he hates “good” and wants to be feared and respected.

Corbin then said he needed to kill his past and burned gear from his past gimmicks including King Corbin, Happy Corbin, and The Lone Wolf before saying that he can’t go back and there is no doing so, closing with “No gimmicks, no nonsense, no bulls**t.”