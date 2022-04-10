wrestling / News

BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA Adds Baron Black, Alex Kane & More

A few more names have been added to BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA including Baron Black and Alex Kane. Black announced on Twitter that he, Kane, Ashley D’Amboise, and Austin Green have been added to the card of the April 24th hip-hop & wrestling crossover event, which takes place in Atlanta.

The four join the previously-announced Darius Martin, Max Caster, Lee Moriarty, Angelica Risk, Leon Ruff, Myron Reed, Janai Kai, Adam Priest, Queen Aminata, Fuego Del Sol, Team C4, JDX, KC Navarro, Shoot Taylor, The Infantry, Zenshi, Shazza McKenzie, and Chad Skywalker for the show. Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy, and DJ Mykael are set for live performances.

