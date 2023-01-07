wrestling / News
Bayley Celebrates Ten Years In WWE
January 7, 2023
In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about being in the WWE for ten years and said that she is not done yet.
She wrote: “Today marks 10 years that I’ve officially been a part of @WWE. A DECADE. Grateful. Proud. Not Done. Thank you.”
Today marks 10 years that I’ve officially been a part of @WWE.
A DECADE
Grateful. Proud. Not Done 🫀
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WnM8QZ1HS9
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 7, 2023
