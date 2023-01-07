wrestling / News

Bayley Celebrates Ten Years In WWE

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Bayley Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about being in the WWE for ten years and said that she is not done yet.

She wrote: “Today marks 10 years that I’ve officially been a part of @WWE. A DECADE. Grateful. Proud. Not Done. Thank you.

