Zelina Vega Says She Would Love to See AJ Lee Back in WWE
– WrestleTalk recently interviewed WWE Superstar Zelina Vega ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, and Zelina Vega was asked about a potential return for AJ Lee to WWE, noting she’d like to have a “Spider-Man” moment with her. Previously, Zelina Vega portrayed AJ Lee in the movie Fighting With My Family. Vega stated the following (via Fightful):
“I would love to see AJ back. I would love to have that Spider-Man moment of, ‘Oh, oh.’ My gosh, it’s funny to have somebody else from the northeast to be able to say, ‘Wow, she made it.’ She was the blueprint for a while. She was that girl. So it’s cool to, number one, even have that opportunity to play her in the movie. I probably listened to her voice for so many hours and hours to make sure I could get the pitch and everything right. When I told Punk that, he was like, ‘You probably listened to her more than I have. That’s interesting.'”
AJ Lee, aka April Mendez, noted on her social media last month that she’s a “retired athlete.” She’s also set to appear in Season 2 of Heels alongside her husband, CM Punk, as Elle Dorado.
