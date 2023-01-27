wrestling / News
Bianca Belair On Facing Alexa Bliss At The Royal Rumble, Says She Has Built-Up Anger To Let Out
Bianca Belair will be facing Alexa Bliss in a Raw Women’s Championship defense at the Royal Rumble, and she says she has a lot of anger and frustration to unleash. Belair and Bliss have been feuding for the past several weeks as Bliss seems to be falling under Bray Wyatt (or Uncle Howdy’s) spell, and Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc about the match. A couple of highlights are below:
On facing Bliss in their current storyline: “It’s been very different. Usually, I’m just able to focus on the competitor. But now, it’s like I’m seeing the person, and trying to figure out what’s going on with this person… I feel like I’m still going up against 29 other people, with whoever Alexa Bliss brings.”
On facing Bliss at the Royal Rumble: “When you put Alexa Bliss in the ring, it’s always a chance for something weird to happen… I have a lot of built-up anger and frustration that I have to let out on Alexa Bliss.”
