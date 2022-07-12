Bianca Belair Wants to Face Charlotte Flair At Next Saudi Arabia Show

Bianca Belair has an opponent in mind for the next time WWE hits Saudi Arabia, namely Charlotte Flair. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with The Mayman Show for a new interview and noted that she’d like to face Flair at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, which takes place on November 5th.

“What better place to do than Saudi Arabia?” Belair said about the match (per Fightful). “I had a match with Charlotte Flair before Crown Jewel before we flew out, and it ended in a DQ, so we need to do it again … It could definitely be a Last Woman Standing. I mean, I feel like we are both women that would throw it all out there and throw it on the line and really show, like, who has what it takes, who really is the toughest of them all.”

Flair is currently away from WWE TV, having been written out by an injury during her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. There’s no word yet on when Flair may return to the ring.