Big E on Wanting to Compete in a Tag Team Match With The New Day Again

– During a recent interview with The Sarah O’Connell Show, former WWE Champion Big E discussed wanting to compete again with his partners and longtime friends in The New Day. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big E on his dream wrestling match: “That’s a hard one. There’s so much great talent now, and the roster has even changed from the two years that I’ve been out. I think something probably like a six-man, a trios match, to do it again with Kofi and Woods. That’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career. You know what, it’s a great match. Imperium is doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz. Gunther’s just been amazing, he’s been on an incredible run.”

On wanting to wrestle another six-man tag team with his brothers in The New Day: “Obviously, they’ve been locking horns with Imperium, so to be back for a match like that would be big. But honestly, any six-man with the brothers, with my guys would be something that would mean a lot to me. [Facing Imperium] would be fun. It’s a cool contrast of styles. They’re so stoic and austere, and we’re anything but. So yeah, that’d be fun.”