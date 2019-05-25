wrestling / News
Big E Wishes AEW Luck In Clever Way On Twitter
Big E took to Twitter today to seemingly wish AEW luck, without actually naming them since that is something that would get him in trouble with WWE. He wrote: “I hope everyone enjoys [REDACTED] today. I genuinely wish the best for all involved in [REDACTED]!”
I hope everyone enjoys [REDACTED] today. I genuinely wish the best for all involved in [REDACTED]!
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 25, 2019
We’ll have live coverage of [REDACTED] tonight starting at 7PM ET.
