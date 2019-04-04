Big Show Responds to John Oliver’s Segment on WWE, Discusses If WWE Protects Its Athletes

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to Big Show, who discussed WWE being in town for WrestleMania 35 and also the recent Last Week Tonight With John Oliver piece on WWE. As previously reported, John Oliver’s segment criticized WWE for exploiting their talents as independent contractors and not giving them healthcare. Below are some highlights and a video of the chat.

Big Show on WWE returning to New York/New Jersey area for WrestleMania: “It’s amazing. You know, it’s funny. We’ve done this market so many times, but every time we come back, they’re so receptive to us. It’s our backyard. We’re excited.”

Big Show on this year’s Hall of Fame class: “To make it into the Hall of Fame, these guys and gals have gone through a lot to achieve that status. I know one guy in particular who it means a lot to personally is Brutus [The Barber] Beefcake. This is a big deal for Beefcake, and I think people forget what a great career he had back in the day when how influential the Barber Beefcake was, and to get a tip of the hat and acknowledgement, I think that means a lot for Brutus.”

Big Show on calling that the women would headline the show: “Dude, who are you talking to?! I called this months ago on Bubba’s radio show. I called this months ago. I said if done right, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will be the main event of WrestleMania. It’s even better. They added Charlotte to it now. So now, you’ve got three badass girls leading the main event of WrestleMania.”

Big Show on the John Oliver piece: “You know, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. You know, everybody’s got their own experiences and how they feel, ya know. You know, I’ve had a hell of a career. I’ve had a lot of injuries. I knew from day one stepping through the ropes that it was not an easy job. It was a job that I was going to put myself at risk, and I took the paychecks. I took the fame. I took the fortune, and those are the risks that happened. That’s just part of the industry, and the industry has changed. It’s done everything it can to protect the athlete and create longevity for the athlete. I’m 47. I’m still rocking and rolling, so they’re doing something right. They’re doing something right.”

