Big Swole Announces AEW Exit, Says It Was Mutual Decision

Big Swole’s AEW days are at an end, as she’s announced they’ve mutually come to an agreement to not renew her contract. Swole, who made her debut for the company at All Out 2019, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce it was her last day with AEW.

Swole wrote on Twitter:

“Over the past couple of months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn, change. Dealing with shadow work took strength I didn’t know I had. I thank God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with TK and AEW higher officials we’ve decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement. I’ve enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I’ve lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality”

Swole’s last match with AEW came on the November 9th episode of AEW Dark, where she defeated Allie Katch.