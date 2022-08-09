Big Time Wrestling Announces The Great Fall Bash Fan Fest for October

– Big Time Wrestling has announced The Great Fall Bash Fan Fest, which will take place on October 15 at OUC Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. Here are the full lineup and details:

Double D’s Auction House presents Big Time Wrestling’s The Great Fall Bash

Ohio University Chillicothe Shoemaker Center

Chillicothe, OH

On Saturday, October 15th, Double D’s Auction House presents World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling’s The Great Fall Bash in Chillicothe Ohio at the OUC Shoemaker Center!

Doors will open at 12pm, Fan Fest 1-6pm, Pro Wrestling Super Show at 6:30pm!

There will be a Fan Fest, taking place from 1-6pm, featuring over 40+ of your favorite WWE Hall of Famers, Legends of Professional Wrestling, ECW Originals, All Elite Wrestling Stars, Women of Wrestling & much more, including, vendors with memorabilia, art, and souvenirs, during the Fan Fest there will be panels with some of the guests in which you can ask them your questions and get their answers, as well as, hear the stories from the careers of your favorite stars!

Big Time Wrestling’s Super Show starts at 6:30pm, see your favorites step into the ring for action, as well as, see some of your favorite legends greet the crowd in the ring!

Big Time Wrestling’s Official Guests-

Headliner: WWE HOF “The Big Red Machine” Kane- Appearing 1-4pm; Pricing $60-$60-$100

***Only 250 Meet & Greet Packages will be available for Kane!***

Big Time Super Ticket Guests:

WWE HOFer & AEW Coach Jake “The Snake” Roberts- Appearing 3-6pm; Pricing $40-$40-$60

WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing- $25-$25-$40

WWE Hall of Famer “ACE!” Cowboy Bob Orton Jr- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $25-$25-$40

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $20-$20-$30

WWE Legends “The Powers of Pain” Warlord & Barbarian- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $30-$30-$50

Former WWE Superstar Erik Redbeard fka Rowan of Wyatt Family- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $25-$25-$40

NWA Legendary Valet “The Perfect 10” Baby Doll- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $20-$20-$30

WCW Superstar NWO Member Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $20-$20-$30

NWA Legend & Chillicothe’s Own “Fantastic” Bobby Fulton- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $20 Combo

TNA IMPACT! Legend Shark Boy- Appearing 1-6pm; Pricing $20-$20-$30

Official Vendor Guests:

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler- Appearing 1-6pm; Tony Hunter Promotions

WWE Legend “Total Package” Lex Luger- Appearing 1-6pm; Tony Hunter Promotions

WWE Hall of Famer Greg “The Hammer” Valentine- Appearing 1-6pm

AEW Star Brian Pillman Jr- Appearing 1-6pm; BOTB

WWE Legends “Demolition” Ax & Smash- Appearing 1-6pm; Scott Wilder Promotions

WCW Superstar “Pretty” Paul Roma- Appearing 1-6pm; Scott Wilder Promotions

WWF Superstar Mario Mancini- Appearing 1-6pm; Scott Wilder Promotions

WWE Legend Tatanka- Appearing 1-6pm; New South Wrestling

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille- Appearing 1-6pm; New South Wrestling

WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew fka Cameron- Appearing 1-6pm; New South Wrestling

Flyin Brian Pillman Jr- Appearing 1-6pm; BOTB

ECW Original “The Franchise” Shane Douglas- Appearing 1-6pm; ACW

WWF Superstar “Total Protection” Mr. Hughes- Appearing 1-6pm; ACW

WWF Superstar “The Legend, That Is” Sam Houston- Appearing 1-6pm

Juggalo Icon Rude Boy- Appearing 1-6pm; ROX-TV

Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Kongo Kong- Appearing 1-6pm

Wrestling Legend “Super-Star” Bill Dundee- Appearing 1-6pm; Rex Luther Promotions

Wrestling & Movie Star “The Purple Haze”- Appearing 1-6pm

Ohio State Tag Team Champion “Superman” Onyx- Appearing 1-6pm

Big Time Wrestling All-Star “The Show” Robby Super-Starr- Appearing 1-6pm

Independent Wrestling Veteran “Live-Wire” Sean Casey- Appearing 1-6pm

Official Vendors-

Tony Hunter Promotions

ACW Wrestling

Scott Wilder Promotions

Allen’s Art Images

New South Wrestling

ROX-TV

Big Time Collectibles

Big Buddha Collectibles

BOTB

More guests and vendors to be added!

Looking for a hotel to stay at in Chillicothe? Contact our official hotel, Christopher Inn & Suites at 740-774-6835, ask for Trisha, and ask for the Big Time Wrestling group rate!

Can’t make it to the event? We are accepting mail-ins, email us at [email protected] for more information!