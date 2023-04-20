Bill Apter Praises Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa From This Week’s WWE Raw

Bill Apter thinks that Rey Mysterio’s match with Solo Sikoa from this week’s WWE Raw was a counter to recent complaints about the current state of wrestling made by Bret Hart. As noted, Hart took issue with wrestlers being too rushed and doing constant leg slaps, among other complaints.

Apter spoke on WrestleBinge for Sportskeeda and talked about Mysterio vs. Sikoa, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Hart’s complaints about current wrestlers’ work: “Well on Monday Night Raw this past week, I saw the opposite of that. And it was Solo Sikoa against Rey Mysterio … Bret Hart I hope if you’re watching this, I hope you get to that this match because that defies everything you said last week.”

On the match’s fast pace: “It was boom, boom, boom. There was no dead spots at all.”