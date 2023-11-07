– As previously reported, a rumored TV deal between NWA and The CW was rumored to be in jeopardy after a controversial segment that took place at last month’s NWA Samhain pay-per-view event. Dave Meltzer had an update on the NWA and Billy Corgan situation on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to an earlier report by Haus of Wrestling, the segment in question, which featured James Mitchell partying with several women and snorting a white powdery substance that was hinted to be cocaine, upset some higher-ups with The CW. It’s rumored that the higher-ups are now pushing for NWA programming to air only on The CW app instead of the main network as was initially planned.

Meltzer reported on today’s WOR show that after corresponding with NWA CEO and owner Billy Corgan, Corgan is disputing Haus of Wrestling’s report on the matter. Meltzer also noted that whatever network NWA has a TV deal with, there’s said to be an agreement in place not to talk about the contract, the release date, or anything related to that, or even if the TV deal is with a station other than The CW.

NWA and The CW have yet to confirm any type of streaming or network TV deal.