Cocaine Spot At NWA Samhain May Have Strained Relationship With The CW

It was previously reported, it’s believed that the NWA has signed a TV deal with The CW, although Billy Corgan has yet to confirm that news. The relationship between the NWA and the CW may be strained after the promotion’s latest PPV offering, Samhain.

The show featured a moment in which Father James Mitchell partied with several women and could be seen ‘snorting’ a white substance hinted to be cocaine.

Forget everything else I ever said, maybe NWA is cool pic.twitter.com/6E2XGsxy4R — ORANGE CRUSH (@orangecrushart) October 29, 2023

Haus of Wrestling reports that the shot caused some higher ups at the CW to become upset with the NWA. Those same people are now actively pushing for NWA programming to air on the CW app only, instead of on television as previously planned. However when the two sides were initially negotiating, Corgan was told executives would not watch the PPVs and were only concerned with the television program.

After the cocaine spot happened, many people sent social media messages to the CW, which got their attention. A source said that there’s a 90% chance the NWA will air on the CW app and not television.

As for the reality show that was also rumored as part of the deal, The CW did not pay for that show. Instead, Corgan paid for it, is the executive producer and has full creative control. The CW would profit from the program by selling ads and were excited to get it when they learned that Corgan’s recent wedding would be part of it. The wrestling elements of the show, as well as the deal for Powerrr, were added with the understanding that the CW would get to air the wedding footage.

Corgan is said to be hopeful that exposure on the network will lead to higher ticket and merchandise sales for the NWA. If the reality show is a success, it could lead to more money for a second season.