Billy Corgan Reportedly Signs TV Deal With The CW for NWA

– Last week, NWA owner Billy Corgan said that NWA has signed a TV deal with a Top 20 network. According to a new report from Haus of Wrestling, the TV deal for NWA is with The CW. The report notes that logistics on the deal are being worked out, but an announcement is expected to be happening “relatively soon.”

The TV deals would reportedly entail two different shows airing on the network. One of which would be NWA Powerrr, and the other would be a reality show about the day-to-day, behind-the-scenes aspect of the NWA.

Billy Corgan has reportedly wanted to create a reality show about the process of running a wrestling company for a while. It nearly took off when he was running Resistance Pro Wrestling in Chicago about a decade ago when he signed a deal with A&E to produce the series. Some content was said to have been filmed for the Resistance reality TV project, but A&E dropped it when all of the network’s unscripted content was scrapped. The show never made it to air.

Haus of Wrestling also notes that while content for the planned reality show would likely be filmed and completed before any new in-ring content starts filming, NWA Powerrr is expected to make its debut on The CW before the reality series. In addition, Powerrr recently underwent some production upgrades for its latest season. Those changes were said to have been made in anticipation of the upcoming move to The CW.

It’s unknown if Powerrr will be a one or two hour broadcast, but the show is reportedly not expected to air live. The plan would be to pre-tape multiple episodes of Powerrr similar to Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

In terms of NWA’s YouTube programming, a source speculated to Haus of Wrestling that the returning NWA territories could serve as new programming for the YouTube channel. Exodus Pro Wrestling was recently announced as the first territory of NWA, and two others are said to be in the works.

WOW – Women of Wrestling also airs on The CW in syndication and recently started its second season. The show routinely outdraws IMPACT! on AXS TV, drawing between 250,000-450,000 viewers per episode. The success of the latest WOW series has reportedly made NWA officials optimistic that their show can find a decent audience on The CW.