Billy Corgan Says NWA Has Signed Deal With a ‘Top 20’ Network

The NWA has signed a deal with a major TV network for two wrestling-related projects, according to Billy Corgan. Corgan was on Busted Open Radio and revealed the news, noting that he couldn’t say who yet but that it will be announced soon.

Corgan also noted that the company will still be doing stuff on YouTube, but they can now move their main programming off the platform and “moving with a network partner.” You can see the video and highlights below:

On NWA’s new TV deals: “I can now say for the first time, and I have to be a bit vague because there’s some other political aspects to this. But I can now say that we finally have signed not just one, but two television deals. And that announcement as far as where and who will be coming soon. But we finally now will be able to move off YouTube — not exclusively, because we want to still do stuff on YouTube. But we now will be moving with a network partner.”

On where they’ll be and with what network: “So that’s what I said, I have to be vague. I can’t say who, but I can say it’s a top 20 network. And very excited, I’ve been working on this for over a year. And like I said, not just one but two television deals are involved. Two totally different wrestling-related products that we’ll be offering. so 2024 is looking very very bright.”

