Blair Davenport Wins Iron Survivor Challenge, Cora Jade Returns & Attacks Lyra Valkyria

The first Iron Survivor of the night has been crowned at NXT Deadline, but Cora Jade stole the thunder of winner Blair Davenport. Davenport scored three points during the match, narrowly breaking her tie with Lash Legend before time ran out. She scored the final deciding pin on Fallon Henley, then avoided Legend as the clock ran out. Here are the standings after the match:

Blair Davenport – 3 points (WINNER)

Lash Legend – 2 points

Fallon Henley – 1 point

Tiffany Stratton – 1 point

Kelani Jordan – 0 points

After the match, Lyra Valkyria came out to confront Davenport, her opponent at New Year’s Evil. However, that was when Cora Jade made her NXT return, attacking the NXT women’s champion.