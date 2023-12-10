wrestling / News
Blair Davenport Wins Iron Survivor Challenge, Cora Jade Returns & Attacks Lyra Valkyria
The first Iron Survivor of the night has been crowned at NXT Deadline, but Cora Jade stole the thunder of winner Blair Davenport. Davenport scored three points during the match, narrowly breaking her tie with Lash Legend before time ran out. She scored the final deciding pin on Fallon Henley, then avoided Legend as the clock ran out. Here are the standings after the match:
Blair Davenport – 3 points (WINNER)
Lash Legend – 2 points
Fallon Henley – 1 point
Tiffany Stratton – 1 point
Kelani Jordan – 0 points
After the match, Lyra Valkyria came out to confront Davenport, her opponent at New Year’s Evil. However, that was when Cora Jade made her NXT return, attacking the NXT women’s champion.
.@kelani_wwe arrived to the scene on a mission 😤#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/w04TF98WQE
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
THE GAME HAS CHANGED @lashlegendwwe just flipped the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge on its head 💪#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/ivKGSVCd1U
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
THIS IS CHAOS 😱😱😱#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/EQDMaJ6B4h
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
WHAT. A. MATCH. @BDavenportWWE is your Women's Iron Survivor! #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/VbqKJLmXOD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2023
Business just picked up 🤯@CoraJadeWWE is back!!!#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/Kj0fd95GG5
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Is Glad WWE Hasn’t Rushed Bron Breakker To The Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Impact Of WWE Potentially Cutting Back On House Shows
- Jake Roberts Weighs In On ECW’s Product, Says Paul Heyman Wanted To Manage Him In WCW
- CM Punk Shades Seth Rollins, References Punching People Backstage In WWE Smackdown Promo