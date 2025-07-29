Blue Panther Set for Action at MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling announced today that lucha wrestling icon Blue Panther will be in action at MLW Fightland on Saturday, September 13. The upcoming event will be held at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. It will stream for free on YouTube.

Blue Panther, aka El Maestro Lagunero, is one of the most respected wrestlers in the history of CMLL. He debuted way back in 1978 and he also became the first CMLL World Middleweight Champion during their tournament in 1991. Over time, he’s held multiple titles, including thee CMLL World Tag Team Championship, two World Trios Championships, as well as multiple Mexican National Middleweight and Trios titles. He’s also viewed as one of the pillars of Lucha Libre.

MLW has not yet announced an opponent for Blue Panther at Fightland. Tickets for the show are available at MLWDallas.com and at the venue’s box office for the day of the show.