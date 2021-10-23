wrestling / News
Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced a match between Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Khan wrote: “We’ve seen since he signed with @AEW that @thebobbyfish has what it takes to be one of the top wrestlers in the world. I’ve also been very impressed with @alternative_ag since his #AEW debut, so I’ve booked these 2 great talents in a one-on-one match TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite!”
Here’s the updated lineup:
* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round: Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Bryan
* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament First Round: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler
* Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene
