wrestling / News

Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced a match between Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Khan wrote: “We’ve seen since he signed with @AEW that @thebobbyfish has what it takes to be one of the top wrestlers in the world. I’ve also been very impressed with @alternative_ag since his #AEW debut, so I’ve booked these 2 great talents in a one-on-one match TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite!

Here’s the updated lineup:

* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round: Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Bryan
World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
TBS Women’s Championship Tournament First Round: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler
* Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading