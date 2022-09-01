Bobby Fish’s AEW Deal Possibly Not Being Renewed

It appears as if Bobby Fish could be making his exit from AEW, according to a new report. Fish has not appeared on AEW TV since August 3rd, and Fightful Select reports that they’ve been told Fish’s contract is coming up and will likely not be renewed when it does.

Fish made his AEW debut in early October of last year and signed a deal with the company. While he initially faced some of the company’s top names, he’s been used somewhat less frequently as of late due in part to injuries to Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. His last match for AEW was at the July AEW Dark: Elevation tapings, and he has been taking more independent bookings as of late.

It’s important to note that AEW and Fish have yet to officially comment on the report. AEW has traditionally declined to comment on talent contracts in the past.