Bobby Roode Appears On NXT, Helps Dolph Ziggler Defeat Tommaso Ciampa (Clips)

Former NXT Champion Bobby Roode made his return to the brand to help his tag partner Dolph Ziggler earn a chance at the title. Tuesday night’s episode saw Ziggler battle Tommaso Ciampa in a #1 contender’s match to see who will face Bron Breakker in Breakker’s next NXT Championship defense.

Ciampa nearly had the match won when a cameraman cracked him with a camera with the ref distracted. Ziggler was able to hit the superkick for the win, and the cameraman revealed himself to be Roode. The two then celebrated and attacked Ciampa until Breakker made the save.

Breakker then challenged the Dirty Dogs to a tag match against himself and Ciampa, though the match has yet to be officially confirmed for next week.