Bodhi Hayward Was Shocked By His WWE Release, Reveals What He Was Told

Bodhi Hayward was released from WWE on Tuesday, and the now-NXT alumnus discussed the release and more in a new interview. Hayward, now going by Brady Booker, spoke with PWMania for a new interview about his time in the company, his reaction to his release and more. You can see the highlights below:

On his NXT debut and time with Chase U: “When I got in there the first day I was just getting to work. I was always used to being the underdog. I’m used to adversity and being the guy counted out. That’s where I thrive the best. I saw Chase and I was telling him how I just got out of college, and I have all this energy and can be whatever rah-rah guy that they need. My dad was a Hall of Fame coach growing up. I’m always around a team atmosphere. I always loved the crowd and entertaining them to the best of my ability. I knew I could be the perfect fit, and they loved it and it took off from there. It was a real bond. I would do anything for that man. He gave me my start and he taught me a lot. Thea is an incredibly talented young girl as well. So full of joy and excitement. It’s a blast to work with people who really care about their job. I wish a camera followed us around at all times. We didn’t need a script; it was so good.”

On his release from the company and if he feels like he should have done more: “When I came in there were talks that there would be an evolution. It was meant to evolve as I evolved. As we got more people, I always felt like I would be taken care of as well. I got injured but got cleared and felt safe and thought they wanted to protect me. Every opportunity I thought was passed over wrestling-wise, we were on television entertainment-wise. I thought the wrestling opportunities were coming. Maybe I wasn’t there wrestling-wise for television, but that’s just how TV is. That’s the part I was really confused about. It was a 45-second phone call to let me know I wasn’t maximizing my potential and let go. I thought that there would have been me graduating from Chase U, maybe having issues with Mr. Chase, and turmoil starting. Maybe Duke would have been a match for me as well, to show that I can wrestle with a good opportunity. I felt that the Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Me and Mr. Chase match was great. When I did wrestle, I felt like it was good. With the reaction we were getting, I didn’t think I had to go to the top rope to do a moonsault. But if that’s what I have to prove, so be it.”

On his reaction to his release: “My first initial thought was, I was in shock. It was 100% out of the left field. I was upset too. I felt the relationships I had there that were being built were good. I was shocked, and it was a big blow to my confidence. I was thinking Chase U main roster, but I was shocked and hurt. It showed me that there is a lot more to this business that maybe I do have to learn about. In some way shape or form, you are always in control. I look at this as a great opportunity. I feel that I’m made for this. Physically, and mentally. The one thing I always wanted was to cut an in-ring promo. I love being in front of crowds. I never feel more comfortable than being in front of them. That’s what will make me successful in this business. I love the Brodies and they’re loving me back. I want to love everyone for who they are as well.”

On what’s next for him: “I have a whole new world now. I’m connected with a bunch of great people. Matt Riddle, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, and Shinsuke Nakamura, those guys are my rolling partners. There are so many more too who are looking out for me. People know I got it and they don’t want to see me fail. I’m looking forward to Japan, and UK opportunities as well. I got to spend 10 days in the UK with Trent Seven. Talking to Parker Boudreaux, see what’s going on in his neck of the woods. MLW too with EJ “The Judge” talking to him as well. I hope to continue evolving as a wrestler and finding my style.”