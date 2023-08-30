Booker T On The CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation, How It Should’ve Been Handled

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the incident at AEW All In 2023 between CM Punk and Jack Perry, where things reportedly got physical with both stars being suspended. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk’s altercation with Jerry Perry: “I unplugged. I didn’t watch any wrestling this weekend, I didn’t watch All In. I heard about the kerfuffle between CM Punk and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. We could talk about it right now… Well, look here. Maybe [not taking advice from veterans] falls under all the young guys’ premise these days. ‘Well look man, we ain’t got time to be listening to some guy who thinks they know what it’s all about.’ Maybe that’s it… Hey, I get it, man. I get it. A lot of these guys aren’t going to fall in line with CM Punk. That’s just the way it is, I think. After the press scrum and everything got out of hand, you remember what I said? I said, ‘Man, if I was in that company, I would have a bad taste in my mouth every time I saw CM Punk.’ Just because, you know, [if] I was one of those originals, I felt like I built that thing and then a guy just came [in]. That’s just me. Maybe there’s still some residual feelings after that. I don’t know.”

On how the situation should have been handled by them: “Me personally, I don’t know. I don’t think I’m going to be getting into a fight at the building before the match. But then again, I might be getting into a fight. If tensions are that high between the two people. I don’t know. CM Punk might have been upset about a plethora of things. I did read earlier today when I was scrolling through the social media sites and saw CM Punk landed at Heathrow Airport and nobody had from AEW, representatives, none of their people were there to pick him up and he had to buy his own train ticket to get to the hotel.

“That right there — look here. I know if I land in Heathrow and my people aren’t there to pick me up, I’m getting back on the damn plane and I’m going back home. I’m serious. And you know what? And then if I had to get to the hotel, I’m gonna be hot about it. You know what I mean? I’m-a still mad. I’m-a still balling a little bit, especially after I just did Rampage. From what I read, I’d be hot on it. So it could have been a multitude of things that, you know, flicked that switch to where those guys said, ‘Man, let’s go, let’s go, let’s get this done.”

On CM Punk being part of so much of AEW’s drama: “You’ve gotta understand the pecking order, though. I mean, I’m not jumping on CM Punk’s side here or anything like that. But you got to know the pecking order, you know? Tony Khan brought CM Punk in to quarterback this thing. When the quarterback comes in, what letter does he have on his jersey? “Everybody fall in line, dammit!'”

On all of the AEW backstage drama: “It’s always been that way in this business where two guys are just going to butt heads. And when it happens, boom! It’s some friction. That’s just part of the game. It’s just reported a whole lot more, because of social media and whatnot. But if these guys do have a problem, and we’re making news like this? You know, you use that.”

On Perry wanting to use real glass for an angle: “There should be some rules and regulations. No one should be having to use a real glass to bash over their head and cut an artery or something and bleed all over the place, and end up perhaps dying.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.