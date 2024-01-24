Booker T Discusses Cora Jade’s Injury, Why He Doesn’t Think It’s the Training

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Cora Jade being the latest WWE NXT star to suffer a torn ACL, which has been an ongoing trend at the Performance Center with female talent. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cora Jade being sidelined with a torn ACL: “I found out, we all found out that Cora Jade suffered an ACL tear. She’s gonna be out of action for quite some time. I don’t know; I know a ACL tear — it could be three to six, nine months to a year. It’s just that simple according to how bad the tear is, of course. I’ve never had an ACL tear myself. I had a couple of scopes. But everybody I’ve known that had the ACL, it’s always been a process, always been some rehab involved. And then coming back, that process of just getting your wheels back up under you is not something that — you know, it’s not like riding a bicycle or anything like that. No, you got to actually do some work.

“And I say that because the first time I got my knee scoped, I was supposed to do rehab. And I was like, ‘Ahh, forget about the rehab. I’m good.’ And I came back and I immediately screwed it up again, and I had to have another surgery for that same knee, they had to scope and clean it out. And that next time I did, I did extensive rehab and it was the toughest thing in the world. So it’s definitely a process…

“You know, injuries happen, and I don’t know how it happened or anything like that. I know it was at one of the live events. I don’t think Cora Jade does anything outside the norm, you know, other than work. She’s not like one of those risk-takers or anything like that. And especially on our show, could have been just about anything. One thing about the injuries like that, it’s not a matter of if they’re going to happen. It’s just a matter of when they’re going to happen. Just about every one of us pretty much goes through these injuries.”

On the trend of WWE NXT women suffering knee injuries: “A lot of the young talent are getting injured these days. And I was reading an article about the way the training may be taking place these days may be having something to do with injuries with the talent on the roster. And me personally, I really don’t agree with that. Because they’re not getting injured in training, they’re getting injured when they’re working. I mean, right or wrong? I mean that’s just my point on that.

“But my thing is a lot of young talent — just like say for instance Solo Ruca, Nikkita Lyons, and now Cora Jade have had injuries. And the thing is, a lot of the guys have had injuries as well. And the thing is, I’m wondering, is it more of the training or is it more of the work style? Because I’ve heard some of the ladies say they want to work just as hard as the men? They want to be able to do dives and do stuff, take just as many risks as the man. I remember back in the day, the business was about going out there and making sure you can do it the next day. But today, these young wrestlers seem like throwing caution to the wind is just something that they do on a regular basis. And I say that because one of my guys, he actually wanted to jump off the scaffold one night, where we put the television cameras, he wanted to jump off of it. And I go, ‘What sense does that make?’ ‘Oh, it’d be a great spot.’ Yeah, but you might crack your skull and go to the hospital. You know, for me, a lot of things happen these days I think because of the risk that’s being taken more so than anything. But aside from that risk — It’s not even about risk sometimes. It’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen. You can — I watched RVD do that little backflip over a guy. Guy goes for the backdrop, and RVD would do a little backflip and land on his feet and hit the ropes, whatever. I watched RVD do that move, I don’t know, at least 100 times just in our career, you know what I mean? I’m sure he did it more than that. And one day he did it, and he blew his knee out just like that. I mean, and he didn’t do anything different than he had done for him probably 500 times, perhaps. So, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. And when I see someone try to make an analogy as far as why people get hurt — like I say, I just think it’s a style more than anything.”

