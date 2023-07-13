Booker T Doesn’t Think Kevin Nash Is Hating On LA Knight, Is Giving ‘Constructive Criticism’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Kevin Nash calling LA Knight a ripoff of The Rock, a possible match with Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On criticism of LA Knight: “You know, one could say Big Cass was a ripoff of you know, Big Sexy. You know, me personally, my first finishing move was the AK-47, elbow off the top rope, emulating Randy Savage. I couldn’t stand up there like Mach, so I said, ‘Let me ditch this AK-47.’ But I think that’s what good wrestlers do. One of the wrestlers that I took from was a guy by the name of Pat Tanaka. Pat Tanaka was, he was bad, man. Never really got his just due, his props because he had many bad influences and whatnot. But Pat Tanaka was in the middle of that square circle, he was really, really good. And I stole a lot of his flavor and made it my own. So yeah, that’s what we do.”

On a possible LA Knight vs. Logan Paul match at SummerSlam: “It could be, it could be, but it’s not — for me Logan Paul, you know, that’s not the match I really wanna see.”

On Kevin Nash’s comments about LA Knight: “But as far as LA Knight hate, I don’t know if it was hate from Nash or anything like that. I just think he was quoting his opinion. Yeah, it was definitely criticism. Constructive, one could say. But yeah, it was just his opinion. Still, I think everybody’s gonna have their opinion. It may be different, just like my opinion is, ‘Yeah, maybe he was taking a little bit away from the Rock, maybe a little bit from Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it might be a couple of other guys, guys out there. I always talk to people about Stone Cold Steve Austin. Guys, go back and find some tape of Gorgeous Gary Young if you can. That’s all you gotta do. Find some tape of Gorgeous Gary Young, and you gonna see Stone Cold Steve Austin, exactly. I’ll tell you, this dude, he was a worker down in Dallas. And he was a hell of a worker. And Stone Cold Steve Austin pretty much emulates Gorgeous Gary Young. Still to this day, I mean no better comparison…. from a working perspective, in the ring. The way they move, the way they hold their hands, the way they throw punches. Everything. Gorgeous Gary Young was Stone Cold Steve Austin before Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

