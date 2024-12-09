Booker T Thinks Ricky Starks Would Fit Perfectly In WWE NXT

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the decline of AEW’s ratings, Ricky Starks’ future in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW pulling Ricky Starks from GCW events: “I’ve heard that Tony Khan is paying these guys so much damn money just to sit at home and do nothing. You know, take it. Take the money. Take the money and sit back. If Tony Khan doesn’t want you to do anything and he’s paying you an exorbitant amount of money? Take it, you know what I mean? Until the contract is up, and then move on.

“So that’s the way I see it. I say if Ricky Starks — you know, he’s in a win-win situation as far as I’m concerned if it’s told the way it’s been told. And the way it’s been told is Tony Khan is paying these guys a whole lot of money. So I can see Tony wanting these guys to do what he’s telling them to do. I mean, he’s the boss. Until these guys aren’t under contract, until it expires or until he releases them or whatever, they are under his will. That’s just the way I see it.”

On Starks potentially going to WWE: “I thought Ricky Starks, for a minute, was thinking about making the switch and coming over to WWE, I don’t know. Do I think he would fit in in WWE main roster? Perhaps. Do I think he could fit in in NXT right now? Of course. I mean, just like Ethan Page, I think he could make a huge difference as far as that roster goes, just because he is very charismatic. I mean, he’s a guy that has an upside.

“As far as Ricky Starks’ work? Me personally, I haven’t really gotten a chance to really see Ricky Starks go out there and do a whole lot in the ring. But just like Ethan Page — when he came to NXT, I hadn’t seen a whole lot of him, either. But he showed me what he was worth very, very quickly, almost immediately, I said, ‘Man, this is the guy.’ I said, ‘This is the guy that’s coming in at the right time when guys like Ilja Dragunov is leaving, guys like Carmelo Hayes leaving, going to the main roster. I say, ‘This the guy that can fill that hole, and he’s done it very, very well.’ So a guy like Starks, if he came over I think he could do the same thing.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.