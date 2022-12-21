– During his WWE Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the story that came out earlier this week, where Malki Kawa, the agent of former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, revealed that the fired former NXT Women’s Champion made as much as $500,000 in the week since her WWE release. Booker T took Kawa to task for putting that figure out in the public space. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Malki Kawa revealing how much money Mandy Rose made: “You’ve got to have the dumbest agent in the world for him to be reporting how much money you’ve been making. That makes no sense. Why don’t he put how much ‘Uncle Sam’ is taking out of it as well? You know what I mean? As well as what his cut is? She’s gonna have to do a whole lot of naked photos, okay? I’m just being right straight up, okay?”

Booker T on advice he once received from his sister: “‘Fast’ money goes fast. I don’t get the allure or what’s the bait here other than it’s a naked woman and it’s a certain person. It’s a lot of fixation in the world and again, this world we’re living in today. It’s a lot of followers, maybe that’s it.”