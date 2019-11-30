wrestling / News

Booker T Trades Shots With Macaulay Culkin On Twitter, WWE Backstage Appearance Teased

November 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
King Booker T WWE Smackdown

In a series of posts on Twitter, Booker T and Macaulay Culkin traded shots back and forth, before Renee Young chimed in and suggested Culkin could appear on WWE Backstage. Culkin is a noted wrestling fan, and has appeared on WWE TV before, as well as independent events. This started during the Survivor Series pre-show this past Sunday.

