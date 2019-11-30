Booker T Trades Shots With Macaulay Culkin On Twitter, WWE Backstage Appearance Teased

In a series of posts on Twitter, Booker T and Macaulay Culkin traded shots back and forth, before Renee Young chimed in and suggested Culkin could appear on WWE Backstage. Culkin is a noted wrestling fan, and has appeared on WWE TV before, as well as independent events. This started during the Survivor Series pre-show this past Sunday.

You didn’t say that, tell me you didn’t just say that. https://t.co/eCHUJsOVTQ — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) November 24, 2019

Oh I did, now tell me: can you dig that Suckahhhhh??? pic.twitter.com/4MV5qRdtW1 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 25, 2019

You better what your mouth sucka or I’m going to have to do something. Don’t get me hot! https://t.co/Y3S1AVRUF1 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) November 26, 2019

Look, Book. I’ve been training with @RickMartelWWE ever since he took your WCW Television Championship back in 1998. In fact, he gave it to me for Christmas last year but I just re-gifted it to Tito Santana. #suckah https://t.co/vd6PI44uaT pic.twitter.com/TlYmIqKgL5 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 26, 2019

Okay Culk. You asked for it. You’ll have a response from me in the morning. https://t.co/SpAUoUlBib — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) November 30, 2019

Ummmmmm can we get @IncredibleCulk on Backstage to settle this? @WWEonFOX — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 30, 2019