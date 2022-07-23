Booker T Weighs In On AQA Stepping Back From Wrestling

AQA is stepping away from wrestling for now, and her teacher Booker T weighed in on the topic. AQA announced her decision to take a hiatus earlier this week and Booker talked about it on his Hall of Fame podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

AQA had opportunities with WWE and then ended up signing with AEW back in February, but she admitted that she hasn’t been in the best place mentally, which is why she is taking a step away. For Booker T, that is something he understands and worries about when it comes to some of the people he trains that get into the business “really young” such as Kylie Rae and Rok-C (who now works as Roxanne Perez).

On the mental strain wrestling puts on talent: “I was so worried about Rok-C getting into this industry at 20 years old just because I know how much of a whirlwind it really, really is and how much that whirlwind can take you by storm. I am serious.”

On AQA stepping back from wrestling: I have been through all that. By the time I got to WCW, I was a grown-ass man that was ready to fight and rip somebody to shreds and get fired at the same time. When I got into it, I wasn’t young and impressionable or anything like that. When you get into it, it can be something totally the opposite of what you thought it was.”

On his hopes for AQA: “I can understand AQA stepping back and saying, ‘Man, let me reanalyze this and let me refocus, and more than anything, try to figure this thing out’ … “I have seen so many young guys come through this business — We heard the stories about Rene Dupree being a young kid on the roster. So understand, it’s nothing more than just being young and trying to figure this thing out, and hopefully, that’s what she’ll do and regroup, and we will find her back in the ring sometime.”