Botched!: AJ Styles’ Clash, Kevin Owens’ Stretcher Ride, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & crazy couple of weeks in the world of wrestling. WWE & AEW have been producing more content than you can shake a stick at, and plenty of material for people like me to put into “columns”. So let’s get right to the fun, shall we?

1. The rules are different in Mexico

Different forms of professional wrestling result in different things counting as pinfalls or submissions or what have you. Lucha libre is pretty different from traditional American pro wrestling, as the GIF below will show you.

solid CMLL referee work as always pic.twitter.com/ahVAXltoZg — luchablog (@luchablog) December 4, 2019

All these years I thought the La Mistica was a submission. Turns out it’s a pinfall! Who knew?

2. Worst…Moonsault…Ever!

3. Excalibur makes the worst error I’ve ever heard on commentary

I got no problem with Excalibur. Some people don’t like him wearing a mask, I think it’s a really cool mask. Some say he calls too many moves and I like announcers that call moves. But this…this is just inexcusable:

AEW Dark delivers again pic.twitter.com/7AuHW9KVic — Maffew (@Maffewgregg) December 4, 2019

I’ve never heard two more dissimilar people than Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt confused with each other. Come on, man!

4. It’s tough putting Kevin Owens in an ambulance

Ol’ KO had a rough night on Raw, getting beat up by the Authors of Pain and curb stomped into the concrete by Seth Rollins. The medical team had a rougher time getting him into the ambulance.

You’d think they’d never done it before or something.

5. Difficulties in the corner

Was Rey Mysterio going to rana AJ Styles from the top? Was AJ going to reverse it into a Styles Clash? The world may never know…

@NikoExxtra Do you think this supposed to be a Styles Clash from the top rope or was it a @reymysterio botch? He looked tired towards the end of this match. pic.twitter.com/M80Fr9sZaU — Christopher Roberson (@RoBo_BMore) December 10, 2019

I think it was supposed to be a Clash, which would have had me complaining about a corner Styles Clash not being the finish. Also, Rey’s pants were split open there, so good thing he wasn’t going all Al Snow.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!